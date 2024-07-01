Trilogy Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $202.89 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

