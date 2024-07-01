Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $940,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,439,000 after buying an additional 1,140,029 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,062,000 after purchasing an additional 845,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,438,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,929,000 after purchasing an additional 305,404 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,340,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,600,000 after purchasing an additional 323,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after purchasing an additional 164,926 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $86.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average is $86.21.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.