Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,121,000. OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 830,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,339,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 586,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after buying an additional 46,437 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE EVRG opened at $52.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average is $52.15. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

