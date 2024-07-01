Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,037.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,030 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $364.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $370.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.51.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

