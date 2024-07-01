Trilogy Capital Inc. Invests $2.74 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% during the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $194.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

