Trilogy Capital Inc. Invests $2.86 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,338 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $5,443,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in EOG Resources by 639.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

EOG stock opened at $125.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.44. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.