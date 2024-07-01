Trilogy Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS opened at $117.49 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $121.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.21. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

