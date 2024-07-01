Trilogy Capital Inc. Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 86,710 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in HP by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in HP by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,009 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in HP by 0.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,975 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 397,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of HP by 725.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 624,280 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 548,657 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $35.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.61. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

