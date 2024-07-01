Trilogy Capital Inc. Makes New $550,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.70 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

