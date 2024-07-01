Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 1,642 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $138.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.59. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $170.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.63.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

