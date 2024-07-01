Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,324 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,393,000 after buying an additional 1,690,837 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,322,000 after buying an additional 1,443,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,655 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average of $77.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

