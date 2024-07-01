Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
IVW stock opened at $92.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.60. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $94.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
