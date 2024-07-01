Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 15,620 Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,620 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 1.98% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSMV. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,097,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,465,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,378,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $762,000.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSMV opened at $45.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $45.97.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.