Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 302 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,762 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,681,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,861,000 after buying an additional 2,141,134 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,650,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7,665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,572,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,560,000 after buying an additional 1,551,943 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,423.9% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,094,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $43.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

