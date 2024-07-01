Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 4,118 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period.
ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance
ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $43.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.24. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.52.
ARK Innovation ETF Profile
The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.
