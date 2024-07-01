Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 4,482 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALTL. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 213,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 528.2% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 36,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,834 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA ALTL opened at $34.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $39.66.

About Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

