Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 7,304 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $61.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $63.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.38.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

