Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes Position in Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 8.43% of Global X Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares during the period.

Global X Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EMM opened at $28.50 on Monday. Global X Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.96.

About Global X Emerging Markets ETF

The Global X Emerging Markets ETF (EMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of emerging market companies of all sizes that are believed to be future leaders within their respective markets. EMM was launched on Sep 24, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

