TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO) Short Interest Down 22.7% in June

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 154,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 176,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TROOPS Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of TROOPS stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. TROOPS has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76.

TROOPS Company Profile

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong.

