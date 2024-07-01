TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO) Short Interest Down 22.7% in June

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 154,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 176,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
TROOPS Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of TROOPS stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. TROOPS has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76.
TROOPS Company Profile
