TrueMark Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,838 shares of company stock worth $11,261,789 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $193.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.