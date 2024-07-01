TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Update

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRxADE HEALTH

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.75% of TRxADE HEALTH as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH Stock Down 15.1 %

TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $11.17 on Monday. TRxADE HEALTH has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services information technology (IT) company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement; and designs, develops, owns, and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace.

