Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Short Interest Update

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,319,500 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 1,680,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,398.3 days.

Tryg A/S Price Performance

Shares of TGVSF stock remained flat at $21.07 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45. Tryg A/S has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

About Tryg A/S

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized businesses in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Other segments. The company provides car, fire and contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, worker's compensation, transportation, group life, boat insurance products, tourist assistance, and credit and guarantee insurance products, as well as marine, aviation and cargo insurance.

