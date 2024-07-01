Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Short Interest Update

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,319,500 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 1,680,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,398.3 days.
Tryg A/S Price Performance
Shares of TGVSF stock remained flat at $21.07 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45. Tryg A/S has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $21.50.
About Tryg A/S
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tryg A/S
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Applied Digital Boosts Stock with Cutting-Edge AI Data Centers
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Chewy Stock Surges on Roaring Kitty’s Disclosure of Major Stake
Receive News & Ratings for Tryg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tryg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.