Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $1.71

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $1.77. Tuya shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 24,530 shares.
Tuya Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $877.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.34.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya
About Tuya
Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tuya
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Applied Digital Boosts Stock with Cutting-Edge AI Data Centers
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Chewy Stock Surges on Roaring Kitty’s Disclosure of Major Stake
Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.