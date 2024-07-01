Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $1.71

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $1.77. Tuya shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 24,530 shares.

Get Tuya alerts:

Tuya Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $877.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya

About Tuya

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Tuya by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,890,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 952,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 243,423 shares during the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tuya by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 43,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tuya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.