U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the May 31st total of 129,100 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
U Power Price Performance
NASDAQ:UCAR opened at $8.43 on Monday. U Power has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $765.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46.
About U Power
