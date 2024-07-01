U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the May 31st total of 129,100 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:UCAR opened at $8.43 on Monday. U Power has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $765.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46.

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

