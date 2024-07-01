Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Up 40.3% in June

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UURAF opened at $0.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. Ucore Rare Metals has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.82.
Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ucore Rare Metals
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Ucore Rare Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucore Rare Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.