UMA Price Hits $2.42 on Top Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One UMA token can now be bought for about $2.42 or 0.00003825 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $197.49 million and $16.24 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UMA has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Get UMA alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,015,612 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,693,327 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.