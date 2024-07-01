Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Unilever

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever

Unilever Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock opened at $54.99 on Monday. Unilever has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $56.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

About Unilever

(Get Free Report

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.