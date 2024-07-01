United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Update

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
United-Guardian Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $8.94 on Monday. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.77.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of United-Guardian
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on UG
About United-Guardian
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United-Guardian
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.