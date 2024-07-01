United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Update

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

United-Guardian Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $8.94 on Monday. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.77.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UG Free Report ) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned about 2.18% of United-Guardian worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

