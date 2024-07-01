United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $17.43

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.43, but opened at $17.08. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 551,793 shares changing hands.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $967.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,780,000. Shah Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at $3,124,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 683,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 184,662 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 617.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 112,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 97,161 shares during the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

