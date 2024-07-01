United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $324.98

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $324.98 and last traded at $323.56, with a volume of 67541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $318.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.77 and a 200-day moving average of $243.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.73 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total transaction of $1,139,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,160.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total transaction of $1,139,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,160.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total value of $582,198.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,723.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,344 shares of company stock worth $32,426,462. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

