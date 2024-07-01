Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the May 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNVGY opened at 14.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 14.78. Universal Music Group has a fifty-two week low of 11.02 and a fifty-two week high of 15.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.0934 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Universal Music Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

