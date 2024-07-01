Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Update

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,300 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 600,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ushio Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UHOIF opened at $12.60 on Monday. Ushio has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98.

About Ushio

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

