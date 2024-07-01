Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Update

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,300 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 600,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ushio Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:UHOIF opened at $12.60 on Monday. Ushio has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98.
About Ushio
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ushio
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Ushio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ushio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.