Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VLO. Mizuho lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $156.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 16.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 40,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 179,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,383,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $2,283,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 201,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,498,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

