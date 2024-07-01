VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SMH opened at $260.70 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $279.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.22.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.