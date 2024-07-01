Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Gap Down to $73.41

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.41, but opened at $71.27. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF shares last traded at $71.36, with a volume of 149,503 shares traded.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average is $74.92.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

