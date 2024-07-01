Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Boosted by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $374.60. 116,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,930. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $380.26. The firm has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $353.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.49.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

