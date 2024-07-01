Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,201,000 after acquiring an additional 196,363 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,841 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $373.59. 355,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,841. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $380.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

