Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Skyline Advisors Inc.

Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 86,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.92 on Monday, reaching $180.60. The company had a trading volume of 219,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,434. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.92 and a 200-day moving average of $182.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

