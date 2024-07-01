Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Francis Financial Inc.’s Largest Position

Francis Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 23.3% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $500.13 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $505.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $485.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.65. The company has a market cap of $453.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

