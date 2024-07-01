Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,635,464,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $500.13 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $505.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $485.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

