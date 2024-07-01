Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,726 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,092,000 after acquiring an additional 383,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $500.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $505.74.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

