Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0088 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Velas has a total market capitalization of $22.83 million and approximately $866,883.82 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00047598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010800 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,606,969,611 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

