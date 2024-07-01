Verasity Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.59 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $32.59 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001413 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 99,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

