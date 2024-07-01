Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Veris Residential has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 44.5% per year over the last three years. Veris Residential has a payout ratio of -85.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Veris Residential to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Shares of NYSE:VRE opened at $15.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Veris Residential has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $18.98.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Veris Residential from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

In other Veris Residential news, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,920.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Veris Residential news, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,920.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mahbod Nia purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $501,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 380,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,044.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

