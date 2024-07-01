Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $38.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 999,367 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 752,009 shares.The stock last traded at $14.82 and had previously closed at $14.46.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VRNA. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Insider Transactions at Verona Pharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $71,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,621,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,467,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,821,000 after purchasing an additional 164,268 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 12.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,031,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,657,000 after acquiring an additional 228,633 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,593,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,390,000 after acquiring an additional 527,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 18.40.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Articles

