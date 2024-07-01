Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Short Interest Up 31.8% in June

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,298,200 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 886,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VERX shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $36.05 on Monday. Vertex has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 901.25, a P/E/G ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $156.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.50 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $49,395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,554,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,124,328.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vertex by 12.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 230,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,851 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Vertex by 6.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vertex in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vertex by 13.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 712,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 85,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

