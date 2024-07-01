Vicus Capital Acquires 5,403 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 220.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,857 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Walmart were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,499,762 shares of company stock valued at $951,294,838 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $67.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

