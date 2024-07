Village Super Market, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $26.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.27. Village Super Market has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $546.40 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 2.28%.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

