Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Decreased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,665 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 3.0% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 69,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 22.4% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 28.1% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.7% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 18,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,176,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,780,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.88 and a 200 day moving average of $273.58. The company has a market cap of $479.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.68 and a 1 year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.56.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

