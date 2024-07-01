Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,500 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 362,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VWAGY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Volkswagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $11.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $81.93 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.6401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.64.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

